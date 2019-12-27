Starting Jan. 1, Idaho will require non-residents riding OHVs (off-highway vehicles) in the state to purchase a non-resident off-highway vehicle OHV sticker, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation noted in a Friday afternoon news release. The fee will be the same $12 that Idaho residents are currently required to purchase.
Prior to legislation passed during the 2018-19 session, non-residents from other states were allowed to ride in Idaho with only a sticker from their own home state. As other states surrounding Idaho eliminated reciprocity, Idaho followed suit and voted to do the same.
The registration fees collected from residents and non-residents alike are vital to funding trail maintenance, education, mapping, and enforcement efforts across the state.
Non-residents may purchase their $12-dollar OHV registration sticker on the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation website, parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.
