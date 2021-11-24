Idaho Commerce is accepting applications for the state’s Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program for the 2022 grant cycle. Applications must be submitted via the department’s online portal by 4 p.m. MT on January 28, 2022. Awards will be determined by the Wild Rivers advisory panel in February 2022. The program awards proceeds from the sale of Wild Rivers specialty license plates, which may be used for one of the following purposes:
• To promote whitewater river tourism within Idaho.
• To promote, encourage or ensure safe use of Idaho’s whitewater rivers.
• To improve user facilities or access to whitewater rivers.
• To help clean up litter or promote good conservation practices by river users.
Eligible for these grant funds are federal, state, or local government agencies, or incorporated non-profit organizations related to whitewater river recreation.
The Wild Rivers advisory panel is made up of five members representing whitewater river communities and the rafting/kayaking industries. The panel is responsible for the award of funds.
Interested applicants can request access to the grant portal by emailing grants@commerce.idaho.gov.
For specific questions about the program, contact Grants and Contracts Manager, Ewa Szewczyk, at ewa.szewczyk@commerce.idaho.gov.
