Members of the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation will host a bighorn sheep tag drawing watch party and fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. July 29 at Shooters Sports Bar in Lewiston.
The event will be hosted by Rich Carignan, a board member of the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation from Lewiston. His successful bighorn hunt along the South Fork of the Salmon River was featured in the Tribune’s 2021 Hunting Edition of the Outdoors section.
The night will include a raffle featuring several prizes, including a Christensen Arms 300 Win-Mag hunting rifle and a Kuiu Pro 6000 hunting backpack. Videos of volunteers from the foundation helping Idaho wildlife officials capture bighorn sheep as part of an effort to mitigate disease among the state’s herds will be shown and merchandise will be available for purchase.
Bradford O’Connor, son of famed outdoor writer Jack O’Connor, will draw the winner of the foundation’s annual raffle of a coveted Idaho bighorn sheep hunting tag. The drawing will be held at a similar event in Boise but will be streamed live at Shooters.
Carignan also hopes to attract new members to the group and is interested in building up the ranks in the northern half of the state.
“We have the very best sheep unit in the state,” he said. “We are just trying to get the Idaho Chapter (of the Wild Sheep Foundation) more to north Idaho.”
