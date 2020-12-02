License gift certificates can be purchased at any Idaho Fish and Game office in any dollar amount. Most people buy them for the exact amount of an annual hunting license, fishing license, combination, sportsman’s package or even a lifetime license! Lifetime license prices start at $300 and can cost over $1,000 for a combination license.
Remember, nonresidents will pay higher fees in 2021, which will also take effect Dec. 1. An annual nonresident adult hunting license will be $185, a deer tag will cost $351.75 and an elk tag will cost $651.75. Non-resident hunters should also be aware of numerous changes to nonresident deer and elk tags for 2021.
Several options and price ranges are available, depending on the age of the recipient and type of license. Because of the need to confirm residency, a person can only buy a resident license for a spouse, a minor child, or for themselves.
