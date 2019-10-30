The Idaho Department of Fish and Game Clearwater Region released the following update regarding the shooting of a trophy bull elk near Harpster, which IDFG investigated earlier this month:
“Thank you for all of the calls and assistance from the public on making the Harpster bull elk case. The landowner is very appreciative of all of the interest, support and tips that led to the solve on this case. Tips from the public are the key to making a majority of unlawful big game cases. Idaho’s wildlife is a precious resource that belongs to all of us, and with the public’s continued assistance we will help protect it for future generations to enjoy.”
