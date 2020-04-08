The April 4 capture of attempted murder suspect William James was the culmination of a week-long man hunt that began on a quiet Sunday afternoon in New Meadows.
Fish and Game conservation officer Randy Martinez was off duty and busy unloading construction materials at a friend’s house when gunshots rang out directly across highway 55 at the local Quality Feed store. Two Adams County Sheriff’s deputies, Nikki Sauerland and Randall Benavides were pinned down behind their vehicles, taking cover from James who was firing at them from a nearby shed. As bullets continued to strike the two law enforcement vehicles, Martinez retrieved a handgun from his vehicle, jumped across the highway boundary fence and took cover in the adjacent ditch. Spotting James’ location, Martinez gave direction to the two deputies, then watched as James advanced toward the deputies, still firing his rifle in their direction.
Martinez fired several rounds at the suspect. This return fire caused James to stop shooting, turn, and run. He jumped over a nearby fence and disappeared.
Moving west along the highway, Martinez attempted to keep James in sight while staying in a position of cover. He stopped a responding Valley County deputy before the deputy reached the potential line of fire, then helped evacuate a neighboring house and set up a secure perimeter.
Law enforcement officers from several agencies responded to assist including other Idaho Department of Fish and Game conservation officers. James was taken into custody on April 4th without further incident.
Officer Randy Martinez is a 17-year veteran of the Department of Fish and Game and continues to devote his career to the preservation, protection and perpetuation of Idaho’s fish and wildlife resources. As a sworn peace officer, he also takes seriously his duty to protect the citizens of Idaho
