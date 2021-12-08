As Fish and Game gathers more information, the public will be involved in shaping a long-term CWD management strategy.
Idaho Fish and Game recently announced a series of Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance hunts in response to the detection of two mule deer bucks in the Slate Creek area north of Riggins that tested positive for CWD in October.
These were the first positive cases of CWD in Idaho since testing started in 1997.
Fish and Game set the CWD surveillance hunts to gather more information and determine if more deer are infected, and if the disease is located beyond the immediate area of the initial detections. The surveillance hunts are not the start of a long-term management response to CWD.
“I understand and appreciate the concerns Idaho’s hunters and residents have about the detection of CWD for the first time in Idaho,” Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said.
“I want to assure you that these hunts were set strictly to get more samples for CWD testing. While harvesting deer to get CWD samples removes more deer than what would have occurred during our regularly scheduled general and controlled hunts, the intent is not to reduce deer densities in response to CWD, it’s strictly to understand what we’re dealing with.”
CWD is a neurological disease that affects deer, elk, moose and caribou.
There is no practical live test for the disease, so the only way to determine how many animals may have it is to take samples from dead animals. CWD surveillance hunts are focused on deer, which are the most susceptible to CWD, and hunts are being held in the immediate area and surrounding areas where the CWD-positive bucks were taken by hunters this year.
The CWD surveillance hunts are among the first steps that Fish and Game managers and the Fish and Game Commission are taking in response to CWD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.