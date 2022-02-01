Don’t miss an opportunity to attend one of six public meetings to provide comments and opinions on how best to manage the 2022 spring/summer chinook salmon fisheries in the Clearwater, Hells Canyon, lower Salmon, Little Salmon, and South Fork Salmon river drainages.
Free pizza and refreshments will be provided. Biologists will discuss what they learned from last year’s chinook salmon season, what this year’s salmon return is projected to look like, and strategies they could use to manage this year’s chinook run. As always, input from anglers is important to help ensure the chinook salmon run is managed in a manner that is most satisfying to all who participate in this amazing fishery.
In addition to this, biologists will also give presentations that we think anglers will be interested in, such as: “What is happening with sea lions?” and “What is our ocean looking like?”
Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m., and presentations will begin shortly after.
The meeting will continue until all angler comments are collected and/or addressed. In the past, these meetings have lasted about two hours.
The first of the series is Feb. 15 in Riggins, at the city community center 121 Lodge St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.