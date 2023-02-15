Fish and Game started a project on Feb. 13 to reduce deer density in the Slate Creek area in Unit 14 north of Riggins and east of U.S. 95 in an effort to minimize the spread of chronic wasting disease into adjacent areas.
CWD is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose. There is no cure, vaccination, or efficient and reliable CWD test for live, wild animals. CWD is long lived in the environment and can be contracted by animals simply foraging in an area with CWD in the soil. If left unchecked, the disease poses a long-term risk to deer and elk herds and hunting opportunities.
Fish and Game provided special permits to landowners to kill deer on their property. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services staff who have experience with similar projects, will assist Fish and Game staff in shooting deer on public land.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.