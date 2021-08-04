Approximately 1,050 catchable-sized (10-12 inch) rainbow trout will be stocked in the Clearwater Region this month. This includes 400 at Karolyn’s Pond this week and 400 more at Karolyn’s Pond Aug. 23-27, as well as 250 at Crooked Creek Aug. 23-27. The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment or schedule changes. If delayed, trout will be released when conditions become favorable. Contact the Clearwater Hatchery at (208) 476-3331. See IDFG’s fish stocking webpage for statewide information about where fish are released: https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking.
