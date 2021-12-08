Idaho Department of Parks & Recreation logo

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) has recently made adjustments to the way it sells snowmobile and off-highway vehicle stickers. These changes came as a result of House Bill 86, which was passed in the previous legislative session.

Changes include fee increases for snowmobile stickers for additional funds to support county grooming program operations, snowmobile use on Idaho Department of Lands property, and avalanche safety efforts. Some of these are identified as surcharges on customer receipts. These are not additional processing fees.

Other changes include: two-year sticker options and no longer requiring vehicle-specific information.

The new fees are: $45.50 per year (resident), $59.50 per year (non-resident), and $75.50 (rental).

OHV and snowmobile permits may be purchased online at idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com, by phone at 1-888-922-6743, or in person at any of the vendors found on the Registration & Permits page of the IDPR website, parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.

