The next contingent of young hunters and anglers got in a morning of practice during the annual National Wild Turkey Federation JAKES Day event last Saturday, July 31. Pictured are Idaho Fish & Game officers and Camas Prairie Turkey Trackers volunteers offering instruction to the youngsters at three of the stations they set up for practice: top, .22 rifle, lower left, archery, and lower right, shotgun and trapshooting. The event is held annually at the Camas Prairie Bowmen Range south of Grangeville.

