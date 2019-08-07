Jakes2.jpg
Luke Aiken, 7, of Grangeville, takes his first shot with a .22 rifle with help from Idaho Department of Fish and Game senior conservation officer Ethan Bishop.

 By Andrew Ottoson - Idaho County Free Press

The annual Jakes Day, held last Saturday, Aug. 3, got a name change this year, as organizers moved to recognize increasing participation by girls and women in the annual outdoor skills training day: Now it’s Hens & Jakes Day.

Jakes1.jpg
Bella Musick, 9, of Grangeville, tries archery for the first time with help from Harold Schuerman of Grangeville.
Jakes3.jpg
Daryn Seyer of Grangeville takes a shot at the trapshoot station with help from Pres Funkhouser of Clearwater.

