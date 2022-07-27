The 2022 Kelly Forks Residential Youth Conservation Corps program recently began on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
This year, participants are from Idaho, California, Montana and Washington living at the Kelly Forks Work Center on the North Fork Ranger District, working together to learn new skills and help accomplish projects across the forest.
“For our first week we worked with the Kelly Forks Fire Crew on a fuels reduction project. We learned about the valuable Ponderosa Pine habitat. We spent the week stacking piles of brush and downed trees to reduce the risk of wildfire in the area which might compromise the Ponderosa and the elk browsing habitat. We are excited to see more of what Idaho has to offer in the coming weeks!” the crew stated.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is is host to the Kelly Forks Residential Youth Conservation Corps (KFRYCC) program, a conservation and education work-based program for youth between the ages of 15 and 18. The crew is based out of the Kelly Forks Work Center along the North Fork of the Clearwater River and works together with the Forest Service to complete conservation projects that are pivotal to the agency’s success.
Learn more about the program at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/.../nezperc.../about-forest/jobs/... #KFRYCC #NPClwNF #YCC
