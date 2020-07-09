Idaho research crews are busy working on several concurrent research projects to improve monitoring capabilities for big game in forested landscapes and determine how large predator and ungulate populations affect each other. Based on those interactions, managers will decide what actions would be most effective in achieving desired numbers for each population.
Here's a list of nine projects that are currently underway:
- Modeling Large Mammal Predator-Prey Dynamics to Inform Harvest Management
- Influence of Habitat Quality and Weather on Ungulates in Forested Habitats
- Predator Use of Ungulates and Influence on Population Dynamics
- Moose Health and Survival
- Develop Methods for Black Bear Population Monitoring
- Camera estimation of deer and elk abundance and productivity
- Camera estimation of buck antler quality/age structure
- Buck survival and habitat use during hunting season
More on these projects can be found on the Clearwater Region blog at idfg.idaho.gov.
