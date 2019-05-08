The First Annual Clearwater Chapter Foundation For Wildlife Management (F4WM) fundraising banquet is scheduled June 15 at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, with doors to open at 3 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m., and an evening of auctions, raffles, games and prizes to follow.
Sign up at f42m.org or contact chapter chairman Dan Fowler at 208-816-2988 or f4wmclearwaterchapter@gmail.com. Or contact F4WM executive director Justin Webb at 208-610-4455.
