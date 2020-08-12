One day, David Wolfe of Kooskia found himself with a couple of unplanned days and a decision to make: Wait for the mail flight for a ride back to Dixie, where he had parked – or, hike back.
Having taken care of his caretaking duties at Campbells Ferry, and having hunted decades earlier in the area between Campbells Ferry and Dixie, he set out for Dixie with a sturdy stick and a light pack – a quart of water, a spare jar, a pistol and a couple of pounds of trail mix, a rain poncho, a light jacket and a change of clothes, among other things. Keeping the Salmon River canyon to one side and following trails, he made his way easily and confidently up to the first summit he’d face.
“The day was nice, overcast,” he told the Free Press. “I considered the conditions. It could have been a hot, hot, terrible hike, but actually, I made the ascent very comfortably and I knew where I was going to be when I got to the top and cut down into the Rhett Creek area.”
But not long thereafter, he crossed over into a different stretch than he’d intended.
“Somewhere along the way, I took a wrong turn,” he said. “Then the conditions went to pieces up there with downed timber and no signage. I probably mistook one of the creeks for one of the others. I think I diverted over on to Churchill Mountain.”
Then he was lost.
That was a Sunday – July 19. The next Friday, July 24, he found himself at Whitewater Ranch, face-to-face with Steve Shotwell, who reported the happy news to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, who sent a ride to bring Wolfe back to Dixie.
During the in-between time, Wolfe’s family worried and searched and waited, as did many others.
“He was out there for five nights and six days,” Wolfe’s daughter, Alexandria Url of Spokane told the Free Press. “You start becoming very frantic, I would say, but I don't know how to put it. It is just agonizing. You just sat by your phone waiting for any little bit of information you can get, you know, and usually it was pretty quiet all day long because everybody was out searching.”
In the morning, she’d receive an update about the plan for that day’s search, and in the evening – about 10 p.m. – she’d hear day after day that her dad had not been found. Knowing his ability as a woodsman, she said she was troubled by all of the things that can happen in the woods – and that she couldn’t imagine he had simply gotten lost. Her sons, Andrew, 27, and Ryan, 25, joined in the search.
“That first day, they found some hardboiled egg shells and a roll of toilet paper that must have fallen out of his pack,” she said. “From there, it was like he vanished into thin air.”
The days grew agonizing, she said. Then came the day her dad emerged from the woods. “I think I scared my daughter-in-law to death, because that morning I had not been coping very well,” she said. “We were going into the sixth day and I didn't even want to look at my phone. I just couldn't. Then my daughter-in-law came upstairs and said, ‘Isn't it great?’ And I didn't even know what she was talking about. ‘He's alive!’ And I just lost it. I couldn't even talk. I just sobbed.”
“We had a whole crew of people out there,” she said. “The people of Dixie were amazing and all the river folk were amazing and everyone who rallied to find him.”
That included ICSO personnel, Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse, Life Flight, China Bar Lodge employees, Forest Service – Red River Ranger District employees and others. Wolfe also expressed gratitude for his congregation – the Jehovah’s Witnesses of Kamiah.
What's it like being lost in the wilderness?
“Well, it was actually quite wonderful,” Wolfe told the Free Press Aug. 11. “The woods are beautiful this year. Lots of wildflowers, a lot of greenery, plenty of water, lots of berries that are ripe. There was a lot of nice, positive things. I never was fearful of anything. I just took my time and tried to make the best of what I had, and I had everything I needed – other than I wasn't totally prepared.”
He found water along the way, as he had planned – and as he had done many other times during his years in the woods. “I always make sure that the water is moving and the sun can get to it,” he said. “If those two things are there, I don't worry about the water as far as purification. If it would have been yucky, I wouldn't drink it.”
“I was surprised I had lost my way that badly,” he said. “I always knew that the Salmon River Canyon was off to my right and I knew where I was – I just couldn’t find my way out. When I saw the chopper, I thought, my goodness, what an outlay of expense this is taking. In a way, it was unnecessary. I felt bad that I had created this whole misery for this whole system of things.”
Wolfe said his doctor told him his nerves are still out there, and so he has more recovery ahead. He said he has added a GPS to his toolkit, in hope of not getting lost again.
But he also said: “When you’re in the wilderness, you’re at peace with creation.”
