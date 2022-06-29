Fishing for chinook salmon on the remainder of the Lower Salmon River closed on Sunday, June 26 at the end of fishing hours. This closure is for the portion of the Lower Salmon River from the Hammer Creek boat ramp upstream to the uppermost boat ramp at Vinegar Creek. The Little Salmon River will remain open.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments