Chinook fishing will be closed from the Hammer Creek boat ramp upstream to the uppermost boat ramp at Vinegar Creek.
Fishing for Chinook salmon on the remainder of the Lower Salmon River will be closed effectively Sunday, June 26 at the end of fishing hours. This closure is for the portion of the Lower Salmon River from the Hammer Creek boat ramp upstream to the uppermost boat ramp at Vinegar Creek. The Little Salmon River will remain open.
