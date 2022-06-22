Man with chinook photo

Man with spring chinook salmon in July 2014.

 Contributed photo / IDFG

Chinook fishing will be closed from the Hammer Creek boat ramp upstream to the uppermost boat ramp at Vinegar Creek.

Fishing for Chinook salmon on the remainder of the Lower Salmon River will be closed effectively Sunday, June 26 at the end of fishing hours. This closure is for the portion of the Lower Salmon River from the Hammer Creek boat ramp upstream to the uppermost boat ramp at Vinegar Creek. The Little Salmon River will remain open.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments