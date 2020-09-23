Since the early 2000s, Idaho’s moose populations have been stable or declining in most areas of the state. The Idaho Moose Management Plan 2020-2025 covers how Idaho Fish and Game and its partners will manage moose populations and hunting opportunities for the next six years.
This plan sets the overall direction for moose management and research, including work plan development and program prioritization, and provides guidance on developing regulatory recommendations.
The moose plan and other wildlife management plans are available at https://idfg.idaho.gov/wildlife/management-plans.
