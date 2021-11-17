Sure, everyone knows turkeys get all the limelight on the fourth Thursday of every November. But what about a new tradition this holiday weekend? A tradition that gets you and your loved ones outdoors, a tradition that opens opportunities for hunting, and potentially adds a new dish into the post-Thanksgiving potluck. No matter where you find yourself celebrating your Thanksgiving traditions in Idaho, chances are good there are hunting opportunities to be had close by.
These five Thanksgiving weekend hunts are available across much of the state, and serve as a great way to make the most of your holiday.
Wild Turkey
While general fall turkey seasons have ended across much of the state, the chance to serve a wild bird at your next holiday feast is still an opportunity in Idaho’s Clearwater Region.
In the Clearwater, the season runs Aug. 30 through Jan. 31 in management units 8, 8A, 10A, 11, 11A, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 18. Finding a place to hunt can be as easy as looking at a map or asking a landowner for permission.
Hunters will need to adjust their hunting tactics during the fall season, as there is little or no gobbling activity and turkeys congregate in small groups. The basic hunting strategy is to find and break up a group, scattering them in all directions. Hunters then wait as near as possible to the spot where the group was first encountered. Younger birds will usually return within an hour while an old gobbler may take three to four hours.
Late-Season Deer
Serving venison at Thanksgiving is becoming more and more of a Thanksgiving tradition, but if you missed harvesting a whitetail or mule deer during October, don’t panic.
There is opportunity to hunt into December in some units.
Waterfowl
Idaho sits midway through the Pacific Flyway and attracts millions of migrating birds stopping over before their wintering habitats further south. Migrating waterfowl stop in Idaho to rest and fuel up at various Idaho waterways, ponds, lakes, marshes, fields, public parks and Wildlife Management Areas.
Check out the 2021-2022 Idaho Migratory Game Bird brochure.
Squirrel, rabbit and hare
Found across much of the state, rabbits and squirrels offer an incredibly exciting late-fall hunt for both freshman and senior hunters.
For more information on red squirrel and rabbit seasons and regulations, check out the 2020-2021 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey & Furbearer brochure.
Chukar/Gray Partridge
Chukar and gray partridge season runs through Jan. 31, 2022, giving upland hunters an excellent opportunity to hunt exciting uplands birds that are commonly found on public land.
Check out the 2020-2021 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey & Furbearer brochure.
