Resident hunters wanting to purchase a general season elk tag in a “capped” zone need to pay attention to two July dates when tags go on sale. Capped zone tags for residents are sold in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. MT July 10 except the Sawtooth Zone.
Resident Sawtooth Zone A and B elk tags go on sale July 12, with half of the tags to be sold at Fish and Game offices and license vendors-only starting at 10 a.m. MT. The remaining half go on sale online-only beginning at 1 p.m. MT.
For current information on how many resident elk tags are available in each capped zoned, see idfg.idaho.gov/tag/quotas-resident.
