Gov. Brad Little is accepting applications for the Clearwater Region representative on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission following the resignation of Commissioner Bradley Melton last Friday, Jan. 24.
Idaho law requires no more than four commissioners on the seven-member commission to be affiliated with any one political party. Governor Little accepted Melton’s offer of resignation after he notified the Governor’s Office last week that he changed his affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated shortly before the Governor’s Office received his application last September.
“Transparency in government and public confidence in the Idaho Fish and Game Commission are paramount to me,” Governor Little said. “Although Mr. Melton is qualified to fill the spot, he willingly stepped down so that I can appoint someone to the commission in accordance with the spirit of the law. I appreciate Mr. Melton for his willingness to serve as a Fish and Game Commissioner and for his continued contributions to Idaho as a businessman and volunteer in his community. I am grateful for his candor and wish him the best.”
Qualified individuals interested in applying for the vacancy are encouraged to submit applications to the Governor’s Office by March 13, 2020.
Applications and other appointment information are available at https://gov.idaho.gov/appointments/.
