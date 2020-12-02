Boulder Creek access is on the northeast end of the lake and is in addition to four other winter recreation sites.
Anglers looking for access to Lake Cascade for ice fishing will get a new option this winter with the addition of the Boulder Creek walk-in access and parking lot. Lake Cascade State Park staff developed the area so it can be plowed, and Fish and Game hired a contractor to keep it clear of snow during the ice fishing season. To get there turn west on Loomis Lane from Idaho 55 about a mile south of Donnelly and follow the signs to the Boulder Creek unit. Lake Cascade State Park staff also provides winter access at Van Wyck, Blue Heron, and Poison Creek units. Valley County Roads Department provides parking on the west side of the lake off West Mountain Road at the area commonly known as the “90-degree turn.”
Funding for the snow removal will be provided, in part, by the Sport Fish Restoration Program. Find a map online at idfg.idaho.gov/files/cascade-mapjpg.
