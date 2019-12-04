Nonresident hunters started buying 2020 hunting license and deer and elk tags Dec. 1, except Sawtooth Zone elk tags, which go on sale May 11.
Nonresident deer and elk tags have sold out in recent years and were gone by mid September in 2019, and they will likely sell out in 2020.
Nonresidents are encouraged to buy licenses and tags early to ensure they have the opportunity to hunt in Idaho.
Adult nonresident hunters are limited to 15,500 deer tags and 12,815 elk tags annually.
Nonresident hunters planning to buy an elk tag in highly sought-after capped zones were encouraged to set up a user name and password in advance of the sale so they would already be in the system and able to buy immediately after tags go on sale.
IDFG updated the procedure for returned nonresident quota and capped tags for fair and equitable distribution of these first-come, first-served tags. When returning a tag, a nonresident hunter may designate a spot in the nonresident quota to an another nonresident, but the specific tag type can not be designated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.