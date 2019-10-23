GRANGEVILLE -- The Clearwater Basin Collaborative (CBC) invites citizens who have interest in forest projects on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest (NPCLW) to attend a public meeting next Wednesday, Oct. 30,
The meeting runs 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the NPCLW Ranger District Office at 104 Airport Road in Grangeville.
The NPCLW will have employees present to review specifics of the vegetation management program of work for the southern zone of the forest (the Red River and Salmon ranger districts). Projects will include those in the conception or planning stage and those in implementation. Although the focus of these meetings will be timber harvest and fuels reduction work for protection from fire; there may also be updates on other potential forest management actions or issues of interest to the public.
After an introduction from the CBC and presentations from the NPCLW, there will be time for discussion with the audience.
The purpose of the CBC is to develop collaborative solutions that promote active forest management, fish and wildlife habitat restoration, recreation, economic vitality, and land and water protection within the Clearwater Region of Idaho. To learn more about the CBC, go online: https://clearwaterbasincollaborative.org/ .
Future meetings are planned during the next six months that will focus on the other ranger districts in the NPCLW.
