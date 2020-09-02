IDFG investigating Kamiah-area poaching

This white-tailed buck was found wasted Aug. 18 off Harrisburg Road near Kamiah.

 Idaho Fish & Game

Conservation officers are investigating a case regarding a shot and wasted mature 4x4 white-tailed buck found on August 18. The deer was likely shot the evening of Aug. 17 off Harrisburg Road near Kamiah. Officer Lucas Swanson and other area officers have gathered reports of several other illegally taken elk and deer across the region. Swanson says the number of wasted or poached animals seems to be up. If you have any information on this incident or any other poaching activity, contact the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.