New hunters interested in getting their Hunter Education certification can do so online without participating in a “field day” for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Hearthstone Lodge nears completion
- FBI, tribe inquiry into alleged homicide of Kamiah woman, under investigation
- Carmalieta Hosley Kaschmitter, 94, Grangeville
- Update: Nov. 3 general election - unofficial results: Ulmer, Lindsley win in contested county races
- Trump rally rolls through
- Stites house fire under investigation by KVFD
- Jehovah’s Witnesses initiate global campaign
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- County assessor, Zehner, to step down Dec. 31
- Family purchases Sundown RV Park; plans include offering affordable housing
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Suspect of two robberies charged
- RV camper lost to fire, no injuries reported
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- Update: Nov. 3 general election - unofficial results: Ulmer, Lindsley win in contested county races
- Stites house fire under investigation by KVFD
- Freedom Ranch supports veterans; more than hunting: breaking cycle of suicide
- Top 2020 Idaho County 4-H’ers named
- MVSD gets clean audit report
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.