We made one pass and set the track on all Nordic loops, we did not groom the short cuts though. We also groomed the Snowshoe loop. Weather is currently clear and sunny. Snow is soft and wet. With the warming weather and current snow conditions this will be our last time to groom for this season.
Outdoor Brief - Fish Creek Nordic groomed Mar. 6
- From USDA Forest Service report
