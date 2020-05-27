Hammer Down organizing bass tournament to run July 19-Aug. 22
Hammer Down River Excursions of White Bird is organizing a bass fishing tournament this July 19-Aug. 22. Teams of 4-8 who book bass fishing trips in Hells Canyon and the Lower Salmon River through Hammer Down will be eligible for prizes in various categories.
Cost is $250 per person, includes entry in the Haul In Bass Fishing Tournament for an 8-4 p.m. guided jet boat fishing trip. Call 208-839-9993, email hdriverexcursions@gmail.com or book online at hdriverexcursions.com.
