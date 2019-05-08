POLLOCK — Nothing’s holding Tysen Travis back.
He’s living life no differently than any other teenager in Idaho County, despite a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis.
Ask him what he does for fun, and he might tell you about riding — and crashing — his dirt bike. Ask him again this fall, and he might tell you about a “Hunt of a Lifetime” — an elk hunt put on by a charitable group dedicated to helping kids who face medical troubles with a chance to enjoy the great outdoors.
Volunteers Blaine Bergin and Jeff Morris presented Tysen a Unit 40 elk tag, a new rifle, and an opportunity last Saturday, May 4.
Find information about the organization online at huntofalifetime.org.
