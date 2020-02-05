Riggins is one of six communities set for public meetings by the Idaho Department of Fish & Game to provide information and receive public comments and opinions on how best to manage the 2020 chinook salmon fisheries in the Clearwater, Hells Canyon, lower Salmon, Little Salmon and South Fork Salmon rivers.
Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. MT, Feb. 18 at Salmon Rapids Lodge in Riggins and presentations will begin shortly after. The meeting will continue until all angler comments are addressed. In the past, these meetings have lasted about two hours.
Biologists will present what IDFG learned from last year’s chinook salmon season, what this year’s salmon return is projected to look like, and strategies the department could use to manage this year’s chinook run. As always, input from anglers is important to help ensure the chinook salmon run is managed in a manner that is most satisfying to all who participate in the fishery.
Biologists will also give presentations on topics such as: “What have we been doing to control sea-lions?” and “Where are all our fish dying?” and “What is our ocean looking like?”
