The river otter harvest quota for Idaho’s Clearwater Region was reached on Monday, Feb 14. The otter trapping season for the entire region closes 72 hours after the harvest quota has been met. As a result, the otter season for the entire region will close at 11:59pm on Friday, Feb. 18.

The quota of 20 otters was reached on Feb. 14.

Any otter trapped in the Clearwater Region after 11:59pm must be surrendered to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office, 3316 16th St. Lewiston, for a $10 reward.

Trappers can call 1-800-323-4334 for the most up-to-date information on harvest limits and closures. For more information on reporting requirements, review page 34 of the Upland Game, Turkey & Furbearer Seasons and Rules, or contact the Fish and Game office in the Clearwater at 208-799-5010.

