The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation provided $233,726 in grants to fund 22 habitat stewardship and hunting heritage projects in Idaho in 2019.
“There are many places in Idaho’s backcountry where overly thick forests and noxious weeds are taking a toll on forage and habitat,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. “This funding allows managers to pay for and implement on-the-ground treatments that benefit elk, deer and a wide range of other wildlife.”
The projects positively impact 26,339 acres of wildlife habitat across Adams, Bear Lake, Blaine, Bonner, Bonneville, Boundary, Camas, Cassia, Clearwater, Elmore, Franklin, Gooding, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Lincoln, Minidoka, Owyhee, Shoshone, Teton and Valley Counties. There are also three projects of statewide benefit.
RMEF provided some of the money to monitor roads and motorized trails in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest to identify vehicles/users per day and elk vulnerability during spring calving, summer foraging, fall hunting and winter. The information will help guide future decisions regarding where best to focus future habitat efforts.
