The Salmon River Gun Club will have the shooting range open to the public for sighting in rifles on Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 3-4. The gun club is sponsoring a raffle to win an M1 Garand rifle with ammo and clips. Tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five tickets with 700 total tickets being sold. Funds are being raised for continued development of the shooting range. Concrete pads have been completed for the shelters over the pistol shooting positions and roofs are to be built next. Contact Jim Adair, 208-451-5801.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.