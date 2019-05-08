Six-Week Shoot (April 30 at Grangeville)
Teams: J&E Excavation 655; Intermountain Machine 634; Motley Crew 628; Thee Old Farts 621; Baker Truck 602; Quality Heating 599; Has Beens 596; Whitebirders 1 596; Pape’ Machinery 581; DFL 580; Camas Gravel 576; Gunpowder & Lace 574; Idaho County Vet’s Center 571; Camas Body 564; Rae Bros 522.
Individuals (Top 3): 137: Scott Jungert, Rod Behler, Clint Riener. 136: Brad Baker, Cody Vrieling, Derek Schaeffer. 135: Glen Remacle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.