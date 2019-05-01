Six-Week Shoot (April 23 at Grangeville)
Teams: J&E Excavation 438; Motley Crew 427; Intermountain Machine 427; Thee Old Farts 416; Has Beens 405; Baker Truck 404; Quality Heating 398; Whitebirders 1 397; Gunpowder & Lace 393
DFL 388; Pape’ Machinery 386; Camas Gravel 385; Idaho County Vet’s Center 380; Camas Body 374; Rae Bros 353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.