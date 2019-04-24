Six-Week Shoot (April 16 at Grangeville)
Teams: J&E Excavation 216; Motley Crew 213; Thee Old Farts 207; Intermountain Machine 207; Baker Truck 206; Has Beens 203; Quality Heating 198; DFL 197; Whitebirders 1 192; Camas Gravel 192; Pape ‘ Machinery 190; Idaho County Vets Center 190; Camas Body 190; Gunpowder & Lace 189; Rae Bros 176.
Individuals (Top Three Scores):
Scott Jungert 50.
Brett Hausladen 48.
Jeff Kutsch, Wendell Thomas, Clint Riener, Wade Peterson 47.
