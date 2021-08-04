The application period for Idaho’s second big game controlled hunt and swan tag drawing runs Aug. 5-15.
Tags available in the second drawing include those for deer, elk, pronghorn, and black bear that were not applied for in the first drawing, as well those that were drawn by hunters but not purchased by the Aug. 1 deadline. There will also be 50 swan tags available in the drawing, which are valid only in North Idaho. Swan tags were changed to controlled hunts following a Commission decision earlier in July.
A list of available controlled hunt tags will be available after Aug. 1 and posted to Fish and Game’s Controlled Hunt Information webpage. Draw results will be posted by Aug. 25, and any leftover tags will be sold first-come, first-served on that date at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.
Hunters with a valid 2021 Idaho hunting license may apply for controlled hunts at any license vendor, Fish and Game office, or with a credit card online at license.gooutdoorsidaho.com or by calling 1-800-554-8685. There is an additional fee for online and phone orders.
Second Super Hunt entry deadline is Aug. 10
Hunters looking for more opportunity are reminded the second Super Hunt drawing will be for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, and one moose hunt. Another Super Hunt Combo that includes one of each species will also be drawn.
Entries are $6 per entry, and $20 for the Super Hunt Combo, and you can enter as many times as you like. Deadline to apply is Aug. 10, and winners will be notified by Aug. 20.
Super Hunt winners can hunt any open hunt for the species they draw, general or controlled hunts. No license is needed to enter a Super Hunt drawing for either residents or nonresidents.
Super Hunt tags are also considered an extra tag, so you can still use your general or controlled hunt tag. For more information, visit the Super Hunt webpage.
