Having groomed and set track on the nordic loops Friday, Feb. 12, and having groomed the snowshoe loop, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests reported 39 inches of snow including five new inches with a temperature of 9º at 12:30 p.m.
Site manager Sam Manifold said it was snowing and cold, and the snow was "dry and super light."
"It's going to be great snow conditions up here this weekend," he added.
