GRANGEVILLE — The Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area did not have enough snow to open as of Dec. 27, but may open for the season as soon as Saturday, Jan. 4, depending on snowfall.
Snowhaven reported 18 inches at the summit and 12 inches at the lodge, as of Monday, Dec. 30, with the weather 30 degrees and foggy. Snow is forecast mid-week, and depending how much is received, management will decide on opening and announce the decision at facebook.com/SkiSnowhaven by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.