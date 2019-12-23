GRANGEVILLE — The Snowhaven Ski & Tubing Area did not have enough snow to open as of the morning of Dec. 19, but has the personnel lined up to start as soon as the snow arrives.
“We are grooming what we do have to save it from blowing away,” the area’s Facebook page noted last Thursday morning. “Keep praying for more snow.”
The page reported 12 inches at the summit, 8 inches at the lodge and vegetation still showing through.
Find the latest online at facebook.com/SkiSnowhaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.