Legion golf tournament slated Sept. 19
American Legion Post #152 is holding its annual fund-raiser best-ball golf tournament Sept. 19 at Grangeville Country Club. It’s winner’s choice of major prizes by Killgore Adventures and Hammer Down River Excursions. Ladies welcome. Greens fee is $100 per golfer for 18 holes, with shotgun start at 9 a.m. Four-person teams are captain’s choice. Contact 208-507-2645 or Maggie Abbott, 208-507-1777.
Trapper education classes scheduled
Trapper and wolf trapper education classes are being scheduled. All who need to take either or both classes in order to purchase a trapping license or wolf trapping tags are encouraged to visit the idfg.idaho.gov website to find and register for a class in their area or contact their local regional office. Anyone who has not taken Idaho trapper education or held an Idaho trapping license prior to July 1, 2011 is required to take trapper education before purchasing a trapping license. All wolf trappers are required to take wolf trapper education in order to trap wolves.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game temporarily halted all hunter and trapper education courses in March, due in response to COVID-19.
Online sign-up required to hunt Clearwater Region Access Yes! land
The Clearwater Region is home to seven Access YES! properties, totaling nearly 13,000 acres accessible to sportsmen. Online sign-up is required for most of the properties in the Clearwater Region. Landowners request that sportsmen and women print off the permission slip/email confirmation and place it on their dash before they set off to hunt. Landowners enrolled in the Access Yes! program periodically check vehicles parked on their property to ensure hunters have registered to hunt—this helps alleviate concerns about trespassing and poaching problems. Hunters are reminded that each individual hunter has to register online to use Access Yes! properties in the Clearwater Region. See idfg.idaho.gov/yes or call the regional office at 208-799-5010.
