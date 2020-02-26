Steelhead catch

Contributed photo / Erin Blinn
Quite a catch! Sean Blinn, 6, of Grangeville, caught his first steelhead on Feb. 15 on the Salmon River near Pine Bar; a 32-inch hatchery keeper. He is pictured here with dog, Jack. According to his mom, Erin, “Cool part is that he cast, reeled, and landed all by himself! Someone was pretty excited.”
