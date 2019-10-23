Steelhead fishing continues on portions of the Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers, and steelhead could still make an appearance in the Boise River.
Despite steelhead closures in the Clearwater River system, steelhead anglers still have lots of opportunities to catch steelhead returning from the Pacific.
“Steelhead fishing is open. The abundance is down, but there’s still enough fish to provide for fishing and limited harvest on the Snake and Salmon rivers and still meet hatchery broodstock needs,” said Lance Hebdon, Fish and Game’s anadromous fish manager.
People can see which sections are open, and current bag limits, on the Steelhead Seasons and Rules webpage, https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/steelhead/rules.
Steelhead that have traditionally been brought to the Boise River come from Hells Canyon, and fisheries staff won’t know how many, if any, will be available until the steelhead trap at Hells Canyon Dam is opened in early November.
