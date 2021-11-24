The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved new fishing seasons and rules for 2022-24 during a public meeting last week, adopting proposals for the next three years as presented by IDFG fisheries staff. The 2022-2024 Seasons and Rules brochure will be available online at idfg.idaho.gov and in printed booklets at Fish and Game regional offices and license sales vendors near the end of January 2022.
A new season schedule for the Clearwater Region provides opportunities for catch-and-release and harvest-oriented steelhead anglers, who will be able to fish during each of the two runs of steelhead that use the Clearwater River and during the time when steelhead, fall chinook salmon, and coho salmon may all be harvested.
The catch-and-release steelhead season in the Snake River was extended by opening the season one month earlier on July 1, and an “electric-only” motors restriction for Tolo Lake was removed.
Under the new rules, according to the Lewiston Tribune, the season on the Clearwater River and its Middle and South forks will start with catch-and-release fishing July 1. The first harvest season will start Sept. 10 and run through Oct. 14. A 26-day catch-and-release period starts Oct. 15. Harvest fishing resumes Nov. 9. Both harvest periods come with a bag limit of two hatchery steelhead per day.
After approving the new season structure, the commission adjusted the bag limits for the upcoming 2022 spring season, reducing them to two hatchery steelhead per day on the Snake and Salmon rivers and to one hatchery steelhead per day on the Clearwater River starting Jan. 1.
A graphic showing the new seasons and limits is part of Clearwater Region fisheries manager Joe DuPont’s column, which gets into the details of the changes and the public process that led up to them. His blog is online at idfg.idaho.gov/blog/2021/11/changes-steelhead-seasons-starting-2022.
