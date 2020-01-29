From angler tag reports, IDFG gets insight into steelhead encounter rate and catch and release mortality.
“We have continued to get some tag reports from anglers over the past month and now have a total of 138 tags reported as of Jan. 6,” IDFG staff biologist Brett Bowersox wrote at idfg.idaho.gov. “Tags reported in 2019 will be combined with tags reported in the spring of 2020 to estimate how many wild steelhead were caught and released by Idaho anglers during this steelhead run.” The information is also used to estimate catch and release mortality.
