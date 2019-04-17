Earlier this wee, a swan was senselessly shot at Swartz Pond, Nez Perce National Historical Park off the Old White Bird Grade. The shooter made no attempt to recover the swan. It is more than likely that the swan was shot from the road with a .22 caliber rifle.
Here is an example of an animal taken from the public by someone whose sole purpose just seems to be wanton killing – there is no sport in shooting waterfowl with a rifle in a closed area. No doubt, the unethical party(ies) responsible somehow justified their act as entertaining while perceiving it ‘okay’ to wastefully kill our waterfowl. It is likely that multiple state and federal laws were violated: Kill Closed Season, Shoot from/across Public Highway, Hunt/Take Contrary to Federal Regulations, Wasteful Destruction of Animals, and so on.
Two species of swans can be spotted in Idaho, trumpeter swans and, in this case, the smaller tundra swan. Swans typically mate for life; the dead swan’s mate was still at the pond near its shot mate.
Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Anyone having information about this poaching incident is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 800-632-5999 or IDFG Conservation Officer Ethan Bishop at 208-413-1878. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.
