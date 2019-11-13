Two deer were found Nov. 2, shot and left to waste in agricultural fields in the Keuterville-Ferdinand area.
The first deer, a whitetailed doe, was found off Agnew Road, near the intersection of Keuterville Road. She had been gut shot and left to waste in a stubble field. She appears to have been shot late on that Friday night, Nov. 1, or early morning that Saturday, Nov. 2. The meat was salvaged and donated to a local family.
The second deer, a 4x4 whitetailed buck, was found off Rolling Hills Road, about 3 miles outside Ferdinand. He was also gut shot and left to waste in a stubble field. He appears to have been shot in the same time frame as the doe.
A third deer was located on Nov. 10, off Hussman Mill Road, near the intersection of Keuterville Road. This whitetailed doe was also gut shot and left to waste in a pasture. She appeared to have been there for several days.
All three deer were highly visible from the roadway.
•
Fish and Game is seeking any information on these three deer. Individuals can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $300 per deer if the information leads to a citation.
Call the CAP line at 1-800-632-5999 or Senior Conservation Officer Erin Landers at 208-792-7807.
