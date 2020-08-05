WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt yesterday announced that entrance fees paid by visitors coming to lands managed by the Department will be waived on August 5, 2020, saying Aug. 4 will be a fee-free day each year for “Great American Outdoors Day.”
“President Trump has just enacted the most consequential dedicated funding for national parks, wildlife refuges, public recreation facilities and American Indian school infrastructure in U.S. history,” Bernhardt said. “I’ve designated August 4th as Great American Outdoors Day and waived entrance fees to celebrate the passage of this historic conservation law.”
The Idaho Conservation League "welcomed the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act into law," in a press release which also noted the bipartisan bill was co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and passed the U.S. House of Representatives in July on a vote of 310-107.
The legislation provides $9.5 billion for public lands infrastructure and guarantees permanent annual funding of $900 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
“We sincerely thank Congressman Simpson for his hard work and dedication in securing the passage and signing of the [act]. This act is simply great for Idaho and its public lands,” said Justin Hayes, ICL’s executive director. “The [act] will help create thousands of jobs and maintain access to Idaho’s many amazing public lands -- special places where we all enjoy hiking, fishing, riding, or hunting.”
Rep. Russ Fulcher opposed this bill; President Donald J. Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law on Aug. 4.
Entrance fees will be waived at all fee collecting public lands at the National Park Service (NPS), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service). The Department holds fee-free days throughout the year to encourage visitation and appreciation for America’s public lands. On fee-free days, site-specific standard amenity and day-use fees at recreation sites and areas will be waived for the specified dates. Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use, and use of special areas, will remain in effect.
